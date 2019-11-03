ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were injured after getting onto the Stolle Road Quarry in St. Clair County and flipping a large piece of machinery.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the children got into the fenced-off property where they found the keys to a large, forklift-type piece of equipment.

Fleshren said they drove it until it flipped on the side of a hill, throwing one child from the equipment and trapping the other by his hand.

Fire and rescue crews worked to lift the equipment off the boy's hand.

Fleshren said the injuries were not life-threatening, but the boy trapped by his hand could need "extensive care." The other boy suffered an ankle injury.