EUREKA, Mo. — Police are investigating after two cars were stolen from a Eureka car dealership sometime Wednesday night.

The Eureka Police Department said an Audi A5 and a Dodge Challenger were taken from Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing.

An employee at Scoreboard said the 2009 silver Audi A5 is valued at $13,000 and the Dodge Challenger is valued at $13,000.

Three people knocked the meter off the back of the building and caused the power to go out, so there is no surveillance video, an employee said. The robbers broke a window, climbed in and found where the keys were stored.

Forty dealer plates were also taken from the dealership.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects or the current location of the vehicles, contact P.O. Powell or Detective Bequette at 636-938-6600.

