TROY, Mo. — Four people were taken to the hospital after they had to escape a Sunday afternoon house fire through a second story window in Troy, Missouri.

The fire department in Lincoln County, Missouri, said the fire was at around 2:30 on the 700 block of Boone Street. Firefighters said a mother, father and two children were in the home and were trapped on the second floor.

The mother jumped from the second story window. After she was on the ground, the father dropped one of the children to her. A person passing by came over to help catch the other child, then the father jumped from the home.