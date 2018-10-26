ST. LOUIS - Emergency crews are on scene of an accident where two people were killed, one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition and six children, including two in unsecured car seats were transported to nearby hospitals.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 9400 block of Riverview around 9:40 a.m.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one adult was transported to a hospital in critical condition and six children were transported ‘urgently’ to nearby hospitals. Two of those six children were in unsecured car seats.

Riverview is closed between Hall and Adrian Dr. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. It’s unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

