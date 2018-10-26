ST. LOUIS - Emergency crews are on scene of an accident where two people were killed, one person was transported to a hospital and six children, including two in unsecured car seats were transported to nearby hospitals.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a roadside service truck and an SUV in the 9400 block of Riverview around 9:40 a.m.

A man was driving the SUV, a woman was in the passenger’s seat and there were six children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The roadside service vehicle was driven by a man with no other passengers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV was traveling south on Riverview, when it crossed the center median striking the roadside service vehicle, which was traveling northbound.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of the roadside Service vehicle and the passenger of the SUV were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital in critical condition and six children were transported to hospitals in serious condition.

Two of those six children were in unsecured car seats. Ages of the children involved have not been released.

Riverview remains closed between Hall and Adrian Dr. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while accident reconstruction is on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

