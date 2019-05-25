ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and 11 others were injured in shootings across the City of St. Louis since Friday night.

The first shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street. A woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet after police said a man fired a shot at her during an argument.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Page and Walton. A man went to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The third shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Prairie at Midtown Sports Bar. A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the leg. A third victim of this shooting was found later with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The fourth shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Acme. A man was shot in the head and later died. A second victim was shot in the groin and fled the area into St. Louis County where he found by police and taken to a hospital.

The fifth shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hodiamont. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

The sixth shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday at MLK Drive and Cora Avenue. A woman was shot in the leg.

The seventh shooting happened in the 1000 block of Spruce around 3 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle.

The eighth shooting happened at MLK Drive and Union. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder before getting into a car accident. Police said he died from his injuries.