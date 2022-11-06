St. Louis police say driver left scene of deadly crash Saturday night

A preliminary investigation indicates that one car was travelling at high speed when it “T-Boned” another car.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in the death of two people driving on North Kingshighway Boulevard Saturday night.

It happened at about 9:45 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on North Kingshighway at high speed when it “T-Boned” a 2000 Honda Accord with two people inside.

The Honda was traveling east on Lee Avenue crossing North Kingshighway Boulevard when the crash occurred.

Police said the Honda went off the road and then back after the Dodge hit it.

EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced the driver and the passenger in the Honda dead at the scene. Police have not identified either man.

The driver of the Dodge, a man, left the scene and was taken to the hospital by another driver who picked him up. The passenger of the Dodge, a 44-year-old woman, told police she did not know who the man was and changed her story several times regarding the details of the crash. The man is still unknown.

A check of area hospitals did not indicate that someone was dropped off with injuries related to a car crash.

Accident reconstruction and police are handling the ongoing investigation.