FERGUSON, Mo. — Two people were killed, and two others were injured after a car crash. It happened near the intersection of Canfield and Windward around 6 p.m. on Friday.

A car carrying four people struck a tree, according to a news release from Ferguson police.

One person was ejected and hit the pavement. Another person was trapped, but emergency crews were able to free that person. Both of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

First responders found two other people inside the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses reported the car involved in the accident may been chased by an “older” white vehicle.

Ferguson police have not released the identities of the people involved in the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.

