2 killed, 2 detained after bar fight, shooting in Collisnville

The confrontation began at Sloan's Pub House, witnesses told police. The shooting happened less than a block away.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill — Less than an hour into 2023, two men in their twenties were fatally shot after a bar fight in downtown Collinsville, a police spokesperson said.

The victims were a 20-year-old Ricardo Correa from Collinsville and 24-year-old Rodolfo Torres-Granado from Granite City.

The shooting that killed the two men happened less than a block away from Sloan's Pub House, where witnesses told police the confrontation began.

The Collinsville Police Department received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, reporting gunshots fired in a parking lot at the rear of 103 W. Main St.

Officers responding to the scene immediately detained two men and began administering CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire and unresponsive.

Police said, the shooting victims were later pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s office.

Witnesses told investigators the confrontation in Sloan's Pub house got physical between a group of men and a single man.

The two parties were eventually separated, but the dispute reignited in the parking lot north of the pub, witnesses told investigators.

The disputing party that included the victims left their cars armed with guns and approached a Dodge Charger where the man and a woman were parked, according to police.

The man of the Dodge Charger then shot multiple rounds from his own gun, striking the victims Correa and Torres-Granado.

There are two people in custody, one from the group and the other being the shooter. Neither have been charged at this time and their names have not yet been released.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Division arrived and processed the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed this incident that was not contacted or interviewed by the Collinsville Police Department early Sunday morning is encouraged to contact the department Investigations Commander, Lt. Eric Owen, at 618-344-2131.

