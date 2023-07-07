x
2 killed in crash Thursday near Waterloo, Illinois

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 3 south of Sportsman Road near Waterloo.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sharp shards of car glass on the asphalt

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Two people were killed in a crash Thursday evening on Illinois Route 3 in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 3 south of Sportsman Road near Waterloo. 

According to Illinois State Police, one vehicle struck the rear bumper of a second vehicle, causing the first to leave the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire. 

Both occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead, ISP said. They have not released any information about the identity of the victims. 

