Driver, passenger dead in crash involving motorcycle in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed and one was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday in Crawford County, Missouri.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 19 at Missouri CC near Oak Hill.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, a 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Highway 19. A 2017 Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on Missouri F, preparing to cross Highway 19 to Missouri CC.

The motorcycle traveled into the path of the Outback, hitting the left side of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected as it traveled off the left side of the highway before coming to a stop, according to MSHP.

The Outback traveled clockwise and off the east side of the highway before colliding with a state sign and coming to a stop facing northwest. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, MSHP said. The passenger was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.