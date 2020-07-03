LOCKWOOD, Mo. — 2 men are dead and a toddler is seriously injured after a car crossed the center lane of a two-lane highway, colliding with another car head-on Saturday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lonnie Pierce, 34, was driving on Route D with a 2-year-old girl in the car. At around 1:30 P.M., their 2006 Buick Lacross crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lennis Queen, 66, overturning the vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene,

The 2-year-old toddler was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

'It seems to be the new drive-by' | Witnesses recall deadly rolling gun battle in St. Louis ST. LOUIS - A rolling gun battle at 3 p.m. along one of the busiest streets in St. Louis.Innocent people caught in the crossfire, witnesses said this type of crime is the terrifying new normal. "It seems to be the new drive-by. It seems to become common here in St.

