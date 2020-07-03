LOCKWOOD, Mo. — 2 men are dead and a toddler is seriously injured after a car crossed the center lane of a two-lane highway, colliding with another car head-on Saturday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lonnie Pierce, 34, was driving on Route D with a 2-year-old girl in the car. At around 1:30 P.M., their 2006 Buick Lacross crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lennis Queen, 66, overturning the vehicle.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene,
The 2-year-old toddler was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
No further information has been released.
RELATED STORIES:
RELATED: 1 dead, 2 others seriously injured in single-car crash near Grafton
RELATED: Man accused of driving truck into creek, leaving girlfriend to die charged with murder