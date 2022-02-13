2 die of suspected overdoses in St. Louis 1 week after rash of overdoses in Central West End

On Saturday, firefighters responded to two calls about three hours apart and found two women dead from suspected overdoses.

ST. LOUIS — Two people died of suspected overdoses in St. Louis Saturday, about a week after a rash of overdoses left seven people dead.

The first woman was found at around 9:30 Saturday morning on the 1900 block of North 14th Street. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

At around 12:50, firefighters were called to the 5300 block of Macklind Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found another woman suffering from a suspected overdose. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected overdoses came about a week after seven people died from overdoses in the Central West End, many of whom lived in the same building.

St. Louis Fire Department Caption Garon Mosby said, in all, seven men and one woman began overdosing in the same area lined by apartment buildings and Washington University School of Medicine offices just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Two other men also suspected of overdosing were taken to a hospital but survived, Mosby said. The majority of the calls for service were made within a roughly 10.5-hour window, with the most recent call coming in late Saturday night.

Mosby said two members of the fire department were also treated and released at an area hospital after being exposed to or contaminated by an unknown opioid.

On Tuesday, Chuny Ann Reed was charged with distribution of crack cocaine base and fentanyl, which led to several overdoses, according to an affidavit.

Missouri’s Good Samaritan law prevents people from being prosecuted if they report someone overdosing while they, too, are using illegal drugs.