2 drivers injured in Jefferson County crash involving school bus

Six children were on the bus. Three were taken to the hospital as a precaution

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two drivers were injured in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 67 and State Road JJ, south of Festus. It was not confirmed what school district the bus belongs to.

The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. MSHP did not have further information on the extent of their injuries.

There were six children on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them had obvious serious injuries but three of them were taken to an area hospital as a precaution to be checked out.

One lane of Highway 67 was blocked while first responders handled the crash.