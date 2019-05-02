ST. LOUIS — Police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight house fire after crews were called to the scene not once twice within a few hours.

A man who lived in the home in the 4400 block of Enright found a small fire on the side of the house at 10:30 Monday night. A gas can and “other materials” were nearby, Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. Firefighters responded and put out the fire.

At 1:45 a.m., the man told fire crews he went to a nearby gas station and came back to find the house on fire again.

This time, the flames were huge. Video from the St. Louis Fire Department showed big flames shooting out of the back of the house.

Capt. Garon said the fire likely started in the back of the home on the first floor and spread to the second floor.

The man is the only person who lived in home. No one was hurt.

Investigators responded to the scene to look into what caused the fires.