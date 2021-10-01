2 found dead in Washington, Missouri; police not looking for any suspects

Officers are not searching for a suspect and believe there is no immediate danger to the community

WASHINGTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Saturday morning in Washington, Missouri.

Officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Louis Street after a neighbor said she found a woman lying outside the house. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When officers arrived they called in the Franklin County SWAT team to go into the home first as a precaution.

A man was found dead inside. A 1-year-old was found near the man but was unharmed. The child is now in the custody of family members.

Police said the man and woman had a domestic relationship.

Officer are not searching for a suspect and believe there is no immediate danger to the community.