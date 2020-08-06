2 workers at GM's Wentzville plant test positive for COVID-19

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Two employees at General Motor's facility in Wentzville have tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials confirmed Monday.
The employees were exposed outside of the plant.
GM's full statement:
"We have learned that two members of our team at Wentzville Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed outside of work. We believe there is very little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus at work because everyone, including the individuals, have been following our extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures, which include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screening and physical distancing."
GM said it would not provide any other details about the employees.