2 gyms in St. Louis County opens despite stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two gyms in St. Louis County have reopened despite the county’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

House of Pain, which has locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights posted that it reopened both locations on May 4.

The Chesterfield location also posted the following message on its Facebook,

“Chesterfield HOUSE is open and ready to see all of your awesome faces walk through the door! Our employees are going above and beyond by taking the safest measures for all of our members! Can’t wait to see you all back.”

Last week during one of his three weekly briefings, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page warned businesses to “get good legal advice” if they plan to violate the stay-at-home order.

He also said it would create a “complicated legal environment” for any individual that goes into a business that is in violation and gets infected.

"I would encourage any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice about what it means to be operating outside of the laws of St. Louis County. In the past, when businesses were in violation of our order and we sent them a letter and noticed them, that they all complied very quickly," he said.

The order in the county has been extended until further notice.

Missouri began its first phase of reopening on Monday. This plan does not affect St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis as of now. Both areas remain under stay-at-home orders until further notice by their local officials. This means – although other places across the state may reopen, nothing changes for St. Louis County or the City of St. Louis.