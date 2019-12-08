ST. LOUIS – Two people are in critical condition after being shot at on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1500 block of N. 13th Street for a reported shooting around 4:50 a.m. Four people in their 20s said they were suddenly followed by an unknown, dark-colored SUV.

The SUV started to chase them while driving on the McKinley Bridge and then east on Interstate 70, all the way to Cass Avenue, police said. The SUV stopped following them when they got off the interstate at Cass Avenue.

A 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were hit by the gunfire. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition.