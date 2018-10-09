SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Police are investigating after two teens were found shot in north St. Louis County Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Walker Avenue for a shooting around 6:45n p.m. where they found a 19-year-old in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, a 17-year-old was found in another yard nearby suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were transported to a hospital for life--saving treatment. As of Monday, they were listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

© 2018 KSDK