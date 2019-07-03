FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A man and a woman were arrested after a police chase ended in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

According to police, the chase began in Franklin County when a truck hit a deputy’s patrol car and fled the area.

The truck traveled along Interstate 44 into St. Louis County and got off at Antire Road, heading towards High Ridge.

The man and woman got out of the car, while it was still moving, near the Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch and started to run towards a wooded area.

The driver, a man, surrendered to police and the woman surrendered shortly after.