ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two people were injured during a shooting Monday night.

A 40-year-old woman was found suffering from a puncture wound to her neck and eye and a 23-year-man was injured in his eye from broken glass. The woman was listed in critical condition.

The victims told police they were driving north on Arlington when unknown suspects fired shots into their car as they drove-by.

A third person was in the car, but not injured.