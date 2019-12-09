MARINE, Ill. — Two people were injured when their car was involved in a crash with a school bus in Marine, Illinois.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Police said the crash happened near Illinois Route 4 and Interstate 70 in Madison County at around 5 p.m. He said there were children on the bus, but none of the children were injured.

Police have not said what led out to the crash.

The children were transferred to a different bus. The two people's injuries were not life-threatening.

