2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois, according to police.

COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon.

A 31-year-old man from Collinsville and a 68-year-old man from Waterloo were both taken to area hospitals with injuries, according to Donjon.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Columbia police and an accident reconstruction team are investigating what led to the crash.