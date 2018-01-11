ST. LOUIS — Two adults were injured in a minor crash involving a school bus in south St. Louis city.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. at Broadway and Osage, that's at the border of the Marine Villa and Dutchtown neighborhoods. It's also right in front of St. Alexius Hospital.

An aerial look from Sky5 showed the bus and a car stopped in the intersection. The school bus sitting across the center lin. It's labeled "Missouri Central School Bus." Several students appeared to be on board.

The drivers of the school bus and car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No children were hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.

