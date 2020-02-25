ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two people were injured in a house fire at Sunnydale Mobile Home Park early Tuesday morning.
St. Charles firefighters arrived at the mobile home on the 100 block of Greendale Ct. around 1:40 a.m.
The St. Charles Fire Department said a man and a woman inside the mobile home were able to get out. The man had serious injuries and the woman had minor injuries.
The mobile home was destroyed.
Firefighters did not say what may have caused the fire.
