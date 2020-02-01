ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a party in St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Gandy Drive near Creve Coeur just before 2 a.m. A county police official said the shooting happened at a large party and two people were taken to the hospital.



Their injuries were minor.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive.

The shooting was part of a violent evening in the St. Louis area. In the City of St. Louis, five people were killed and another five were injured in shootings, many of which were just hours apart.

