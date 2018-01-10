ST. LOUIS – Two bystanders were injured after a pursuit by St. Ann police ended in the City of St. Louis this morning.

St. Ann police pursued a vehicle after the suspect in the vehicle pointed a gun at a police officer. The pursuit ended near North Florissant and St. Louis Avenue.

The vehicle they were pursuing was involved in an accident, police said. The suspect vehicle then hit a second vehicle with at least three adults inside and possibly three children inside.

According to St. Ann police, the suspect was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted for felony fleeing and failure to yield.

Police told 5 On Your Side they have pursued the suspect before, but this time they kept up with him. The suspect was armed at the time of the pursuit.

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

