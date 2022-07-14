2 killed in Des Peres house fire

The couple was discovered hours after the fire went out.

DES PERES, Mo. — Two people died in a fire at a home in Des Peres last week.

Police were called to the home Saturday by a neighbor who believed there had been a fire at the home in the 1600 block of Dunmorr Drive.

An elderly man and woman were found dead inside the building. There was fire damage on the first floor of the home and smoke damage throughout.

There was no apparent damage to the exterior of the home. There were no calls for help regarding a fire from the residence.

Investigators believe the fire happened Thursday night or early Friday morning.