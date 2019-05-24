ST. LOUIS — Two people who were killed in a crash Friday morning in north St. Louis have been identified.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Natural Bridge.

According to police, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling along the eastbound lanes of Natural Bridge when the driver, 67-year-old Linda Johnson lost control and drove into the westbound lanes, hitting a semi-truck.

Johnson and one of the passengers, 57-year-old Michell Ivory were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 70-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the accident.