ST. LOUIS – A man and a woman were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

A car was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Bellefontaine Road when it began skidding, ran off the right side of the road, struck a light pole and overturned.

The driver, 33-year-old Kathryn Givens, and the passenger, 36-year-old Jonathan Shead, were both ejected from the car.

Givens was pronounced dead at the scene. Shead was taken to a hospital where he later died.