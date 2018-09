JEFFERSON CO., Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 30 at Carol Park Road near High Ridge Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when a van traveling westbound turned in front of the motorcycle. As the van made the turn, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the van.

Two people were on the motorcycle and died at the scene.

