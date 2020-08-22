2 killed in north St. Louis crash

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in north St. Louis Friday night.

A Cadillac CTS turned onto eastbound Natural Bridge from Marcus Avenue and began traveling at a high speed in the westbound lanes of traffic. The Cadillac hit a Nissan Sentra head-on, according to the police report.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 26-year-old Steven Hodges.