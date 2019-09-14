ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were injured and two were killed in a shooting in south St. Louis early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
