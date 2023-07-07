2 men charged in death of 10-year-old boy in Belleville

The suspects had a connection to someone in the house, police said.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at his Belleville home.

Ten-year-old Brandon E. Scott was found inside his family's home on Roosevelt Avenue Monday.

The Major Case Squad announced Friday Jaylen P. Nicks, 26, and Devin M. Dunbar, 20, were arrested and charged with the crime.

Investigators said the suspects had a connection to someone in the house and the suspects knew where they were going.

The Major Case Squad held a news conference Friday morning to announce the updates in the investigation.

"[Ten]-year-old Brandon Scott lost the opportunity to live out a prosperous life due to the senseless acts of those who were charged in this investigation," a news release from Major Case Squad read.

The Major Case Squad investigates homicides with police departments that don't have their own homicide units.

Family, friends and neighbors mourned Scott's tragic death.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to help pay for Scott's funeral.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5204.