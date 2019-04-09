ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot early Wednesday morning in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Varrelmann Avenue.
Police said two men attempted to break into a home in the area when they were shot.
One man was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the foot.
No other information has been released.
