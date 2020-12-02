ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Two men are on the run after they tried to carjack a person in Ellisville Wednesday morning.

The attempted carjacking happened in the 1300 block of Kensington Way around 6:25 a.m., which is near several businesses.

A St. Louis County police spokesperson said children were in the car when the two men tried to take it.

It’s unclear what stopped the carjacking.

The two men were last seen fleeing in a white car.

