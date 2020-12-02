ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Two men are on the run after they tried to steal a car in Ellisville Wednesday morning.

The attempted theft happened in the 1300 block of Kensington Way around 6:25 a.m., which is near several businesses.

A St. Louis County police spokesperson said two children were in the car when the two men tried to take it.

The two men were last seen fleeing in a white car.

Editor's note: St. Louis County police originally said the incident was an attempted carjacking, but Ellisville police said no force was used during the incident.

