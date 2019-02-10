ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two men were shot near the Gateway Arch late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Poplar Street.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and another man was shot in the abdomen, according to police.
Both men were conscious and breathing at the scene.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
LOCAL NEWS
