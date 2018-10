ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two men were found shooting to death in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to Tara and Eaton Lanes around 10:15 a.m. where two men were found dead. One of the men has been identified as 27-year-old Cedric Bennett. The other man has been identified as 29-year-old Cecil King.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

