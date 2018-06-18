ST. LOUIS — Two men showed up at the hospital after being shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said two men were shot near the intersection of Ashland and Taylor avenues at around 4:15. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the stomach.

Someone drove them to the hospital rather than being taken by an ambulance. The man shot in the leg was conscious and breathing with stable vitals. The man shot in the stomach was in critical condition with unstable vitals.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KSDK