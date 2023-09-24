2 minors taken into custody after fights in Hazelwood

More than 100 youths left a Hazelwood East and McCluer football game, meeting in a neighborhood nearby.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood Police officers responded to a call about a fight in progress at Hazelwood West High School after a football game Saturday.

Hazelwood East High School and McCluer High School just finished a game on the Hazelwood West campus. The people involved in the fights are believed to be students of both of those schools, says Lt. Norman Mars of the Hazewood Police Department.

Police arrived around 5:50 p.m. Saturday evening in response to a fight in progress, according to the police report. Over 100 young people began leaving the school after the game. They later gathered in the 6100 and 6200 blocks of Howdershell Road.

The St. Louis County and the Hazelwood police departments and the Hazelwood School District provided security for the football game, but additional officers were called to assist with crowd control. The officers observing crowd reported additional fights breaking out.

The fights were broken up and the crowds dispersed about an hour later. Two minors were taken into police custody related to one of the fights.