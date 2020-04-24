2-month-old girl suddenly dies in St. Louis, investigation underway

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 2-month-old baby died Wednesday in St. Louis.
Police received a call for help at 10:53 a.m. on N. Taylor in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The caller reported the baby wasn’t responding and wasn’t breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital by emergency responders where she was pronounced dead, police said.
St. Louis police classified the case as a "sudden death."
The Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division responded and are handling the investigation. This is standard procedure since the death involves a child.
More local headlines:
'We need the support that we're getting right now' | St. Louis groups aim to feed thousands in hard-hit communities