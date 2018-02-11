ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people in St. Louis’ had their vehicles taken Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of S. 38th in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. where a 64-year-old woman was approached by two teens. One suspect was armed with a firearm and demanded the keys to her 2010 Toyota Corolla. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in her vehicle.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, police responded to 1400 Park Avenue where an 18-year-old man said he drove to this location to meet a woman and while waiting for her, an unknown armed man approached him and demanded his property. The suspect entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

These two incidents are just the latest in a rash of stolen vehicles and carjackings in the city.

5 On Your Side has been reaching out to officials all week trying to get answers of what’s being done about carjackings in the city.

Missouri is one of 27 states that do not have a specific carjacking criminal statute.

READ MORE: Top Missouri attorney has plan to reduce carjackings in St. Louis

RELATED: Woman carjacked in Tower Grove East Monday morning

RELATED: Woman fights off man trying to carjack her in The Grove

© 2018 KSDK