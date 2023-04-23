2 MSHP troopers, Glendale police officer injured after vehicles struck by semi truck on I-44

The troopers and officer were all sitting in their vehicles with their emergency lights on, when a semitruck hit all three officers' vehicles.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and a Glendale police officer were injured in a crash Sunday morning.

According to a Twitter thread from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, at 2:30 a.m., two troopers and an officer from the Glendale Police Department were investigating an abandoned vehicle that was blocking two lanes on eastbound Interstate 44 west of Lindbergh Boulevard.

The troopers and officer were all sitting in their vehicles with their emergency lights on, when a semitruck traveling east on I-44 hit the back of the two troopers' vehicles at the same time, before hitting the abandoned vehicle and the Glendale officer's vehicle, according to a crash report on the incident.

The crash report said one trooper suffered serious injuries, while the other trooper and Glendale officer had moderate injuries.

MSHP troop C said in a tweet that one trooper and the Glendale officer were treated and released from the hospital.

The second trooper remains in the hospital for additional testing.

Both of the troopers' vehicles were totaled and towed back to MSHP Troop C headquarters.