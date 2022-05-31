2 motorcyclists from O'Fallon, Illinois, killed in separate crashes on same day

A 22-year-old man died after being struck by two other motorcycles in Potosi, and an 18-year-old was killed when he struck a guardrail on Illinois Route 100.

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — Two young motorcyclists, both from O'Fallon, Illinois, were killed in separate crashes Monday, according to authorities.

The first crash happened on Missouri 21 in Potosi near Purcell Drive.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that at around 3 p.m., 22-year-old Jarrett Sarver came to a stop northbound on Missouri 21 due to traffic. Another motorcyclist driving behind him didn't notice he had stopped and crashed into Sarver, ejecting him from his motorcycle. A third motorcyclist couldn't avoid the crash and struck Sarver. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died later that evening.

The motorcyclist who first struck Sarver suffered minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man from O'Fallon was also killed Monday evening in a separate motorcycle crash in Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 100 at Brussels Ferry in Jersey County. According to a preliminary investigation, the 18-year-old was driving southbound, just north of the ferry entrance, when he lost control. He went off the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and was ejected off the motorcycle, ISP said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police had not released his name as of Tuesday evening.