ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is alive, thanks to the quick action of two Parkway School District employees.

The district is crediting two women for helping a former colleague who went into cardiac arrest after a run.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Jim Akers went running with his Fleet Feet marathon training group at Francis Howell High School.

Parkway employees Rebecca Cartmill and Stacy Mendoza were also running at the school with a different group, Parkway spokesperson Cathy Kelly said.

Everyone had finished running and were wrapping up in the parking lot when Akers went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.

Cartmill and Mendoza immediately ran to Akers' aid. Together, they gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Cartmill is a nurse at Parkway Instructional Services Center.

Mendoza is an English language arts teacher at Parkway Central Middle School and said she's had CPR training off and on since high school. Her most recent training was a year ago.

The two knew Akers personally from when he worked as the Workplace Safety Specialist in the district's facilities department.

"The doctors in the ER said that without CPR, Jim would not have lived," Parkway Schools wrote in a Facebook post. "Jim is in recovery now and we could not be more thankful."

Parkway Schools Life savers >> A former Parkway employee was running with his Fleet ... Feet marathon training group when he collapsed in cardiac arrest. Two Parkway employees were nearby and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. The doctors in the ER said that without CPR, Jim would not have lived.

More local stories: