ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on scene of a partial building collapse in Old North St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to an abandoned building in the 1300 block of Warren around 4:10 p.m.

Two people were transported to nearby hospitals for their non-life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. A witness told 5 On Your Side two people were outside the building when it collapsed and bricks fell from the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Battalion 1 reports: Partial collapse of an abandoned building. Two patients. CRTF also responding. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/QuqXcQgmao — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 16, 2018

810B reports: Collapse Rescue Task Force has entered the rear of the partially collapsed building and is searching for additional occupants. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/oYDm8BtqdX — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 16, 2018

