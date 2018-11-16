ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on scene of a partial building collapse in Old North St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to an abandoned building in the 1300 block of Warren around 4:10 p.m.

Two people were transported to nearby hospitals for their non-life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. A witness told 5 On Your Side two people were outside the building when it collapsed and bricks fell from the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK