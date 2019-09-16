ST. LOUIS — Police are on scene of a shooting near Saint Louis University.

Officers responded to North Grand and Laclede around 2:25 p.m. where a man was found shot in the leg and a woman was found shot in the torso. Police said both were conscious and breathing.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred near Grand and Kossuth.

A university spokeswoman said no SLU students or employees were involved in the incident, which happened just outside the campus border.

No other information has been provided.

Saint Louis University said portions of Grand Boulevard are currently shut down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

