BERKELEY, Mo. — An early morning incident left two police officers injured in north St. Louis County.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded to the area of Madelaine Manor Walk, a neighborhood just a few blocks away from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

While responding to an unknown call, two officers reportedly sustained minor injuries. Both officers were taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released, but police confirmed the officers are expected to be okay.

More information will be released once it's confirmed.

